Presteigne seal a deal for Biggs

Biggs, who won a MMP Mid Wales League First Division championship medal with the Daffs last season, has previously had a brief spell at Llanandras Park and is a former Hay St Marys player.

And Presteigne have been further boosted with another two ex-Hay St Marys men – Adam Finn and Adi Lawford – also signing. The duo were both with Radnor Valley last season.

There is one in and one out at Rhayader Town with the Red Kites delighted by the return of Jordan Cooper. But leaving The Weirglodd after three years is youngster Taylor Wozencraft. He has signed for hometown club Knighton Town.

Brecon Corries have made two new signings as they aim to continue their climb up the Welsh pyramid system.

Last season’s Mid Waes League (South) champions have signed former Ascot FC and RAF Cosford forward Charlie Vickers while ex-Craven Arms utility man Corey Hatfied has also joined The Corries.

Meanwhile, Llandrindod Wells have named Martin Rowan as assistant to reserve team manager Matt Richardson. Llandrindod finished ninth in the Watson Financial Mid Wales League (South) last season with Richardson doing a good job in his first campaign in charge.

Llanidloes Town have confirmed that left-back Josh Evans has left Vicoria Avenue to join Ardal North East League side Berriew.

The Rhiwsiders have also signed former Welshpool Town captain Sam Evans, but have lost Charlie Humphreys who has returned to former club Abermule.

Llanrhaeadr have made their first signing of the summer by snapping up striker, Zack Davies from FC Queens Park.

The Tanat Valley club, who play in the JD Cymru North, have seen Iwan Matthews depart for Tier Two rivals Guilsfield.