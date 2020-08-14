Bridgnorth boss geared up for a rise in standard

Bridgnorth have so far chalked up 2-0, 6-1 and 4-1 victories against FC Darlaston, Bustleholme and Nineveh Stallions in a winning start to pre-season.

Their midweek clash against Sikh Hunters was abandoned due to the storms, but Bridgnorth will host Midland League outfits Tividale tomorrow and Lye Town the following weekend before rounding pre-season off on August 29 with a match against Market Drayton in memory of former player Jason Francis, who tragically died in Australia in December 2018.

Former Wolves youngster Ward said: “The lads have been a breath of fresh air.

“They want to get the ball down and play. They’ve listened to everything we’ve asked.

“Not just in the games, but since we started six or seven weeks ago.

“I’d have liked us to take our chances and score more, we could’ve battered them (Nineveh) on Saturday by eight or nine.

“But we didn’t and were too open and gave a silly goal away. There’s plenty to work on but I’m more than happy. I’ve got a hell of a squad in terms of players and staff.”

Ambitious boss Ward has added to his ranks with the signings of forward Nathan Derrick and left-sided player Josh Garrington. The boss also hopes to get a deal over the line for a midfielder, formerly of Rotherham United’s academy.