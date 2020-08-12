Wellington triumph in final over thriller

The Orelton Park side have maximum points after a superb all-round display from Mat Bakin helped them beat Sentinel to record a third successive win.

But it was a far from straightforward success, with the outcome not decided until the final over of the afternoon – the home side finally got across the line by just four runs.

Bakin played the standout innings for Wellington. He blasted his way to impressive 72 from just 54 balls, with nine fours and four sixes, while number four William David Lewin grafted his way to an unbeaten 54. Sam Bloor, batting at eight, added a useful 28 to help Wellington to 208-7 from their 40 overs.

Dominic Bradburne (2-26) and Jamie Wear (2-31) were the pick of the Sentinel attack.

Sentinel made a solid start to their reply as Steven Gray (53) and Wear (28) took them to 87-1.

Bakin then removed Wear before ending Gray’s stay, but at 139-3 Sentinel were looking well set.

But Wellington then quickly reduced their visitors to 155-7, with Bakin (4-25) claiming another two wickets.

Craig Heath (51 not out) and Andrew Harrison (15) launched a fightback as they took the score to 198 before Harrison fell, one of three late run-outs. Heath battled on, but it was Wellington who held their nerve in a dramatic finish, wrapping up victory when Dan Lloyd claimed the final wicket with just three balls remaining and five runs needed for victory.

Wellington head to Shelton on Saturday, while Sentinel travel to Frankton.

Shelton were swept aside by Shrewsbury seconds. After opting to bat first, Shrewsbury were kept reasonably in check, although the visitors would have been disappointed to serve up 24 wides.

Ross Griffiths was the star turn with the ball, picking up 4-20 from eight overs as Shrewsbury posted 149-9. But that total proved to be more than enough as Shelton were shot out for just 66 in reply.

George Amphlett led the way for the hosts with a superb spell that saw him bag 5-10. Patrick Jacob (3-18) and Lewis Evans (2-16) provided the support.

Whitchurch picked up their first win of the summer courtesy of a six-wicket success at Frankton.

The home side were dismissed for 151 in the 37th over. Opener Sam Todd top scored with 45. Simon Dimelow shaded the bowling honours with 3-22 while Azaad Rafiq and Ijaz Yousaf picked up two wickets each.

Andy Jones then guided Whitchurch home with an unbeaten 68, sharing an unbroken fifth-wicket stand of 70 with Iftikhar Khan (24 not out).

Whitchurch make the trip to second-placed Shrewsbury at the weekend.

A superb bowling display saw Quatt maintain their perfect start to the season.

They made it three wins from three thanks to a resounding nine-wicket success away to Ludlow in the Premier Division Clive Smith Group.

And it was the bowlers who set up the victory as they rolled over their hosts for 89. Jonathan Edwards led the charge with figures of 5-32.

Spinner Gareth Jones produced a typically miserly spell that saw him claim three victims for the cost of just eight runs from his six overs. Leg-spinner James Ralph bagged the other two wickets.

Quatt then made short work of chasing down their victory target thanks to Ben Miller, who smashed five fours and six sixes on his way to an unbeaten 60 from just 37 balls as Quatt wrapped up the win inside 12 overs.

Newport also registered a third straight success at the expense of Madeley.

Shazad Malik complied an unbeaten half-century as Newport made 181 all out. Saqib Akbar struck 34 while opener Thomas Newnes made 28. Pirm Kalair mopped up the tail to claim 4-24.

Madeley made an impressive start to their reply and were nicely placed on 107-1 thanks to Lee Griffiths (54) and Matthew Tilt (38). But Malik then tore through the visitors’ batting line-up to claim figures of 5-21 as they fell for 136.

Worfield are third following a seven-wicket success at Allscott Heath.

After opting to bat first, Allscott were quickly reduced to 13-3. Luke Thornton (52) and Jason Summers (52) then launched a rescue act with a fourth-wicket stand of 103.

But they were the only two batsmen to reach double figures and once that partnership was broken Worfield regained control to dismiss their hosts for 151 off the last ball of their 40 overs. Ben Parker and Will Cook both ended up with figures of 4-32.

Skipper Cook then played the lead hand with the bat, ending with an unbeaten 50 to see his side home in the 28th over. Oliver Gilks (32) and Harvey Sage (32 not out) provided support.

This weekend’s action throws up an eye-catching clash as Worfield make the trip to table-topping Newport looking to inflcit a first defeat of the season on their hosts.

Ludlow host Madeley while Quatt will be chasing victory number four when they welcome Allscott Heath.