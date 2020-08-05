Wellington aiming to make it three wins on the spin

The Orleton Park men made it two wins from two in the Premier Division’s Mike Robinson Group thanks to a six-wicket success against Frankton.

But head coach Ross Edwards will be looking for a touch more discipline from his bowlers after they served up 31 wides on Saturday.

The extras column finally totalled 37 against Frankton, which was more than any of the visiting batsmen managed in a total of 169.

Stephen Brooks was Wellington’s most successful bowler, picking up 4-23, while there were two wickets each for Dan Lloyd and Ben Byram as Frankton were dismissed with one ball of their 40 overs remaining.

Tom Masters (49) and Lloyd (43) then played the lead roles as Wellington chased down their target with an over to spare.

Shelton are another side with two early wins under their belt, but they had to dig deep to edge past Whitchurch.

After electing to bat first, Whitchurch were handily placed on 95-2 but were then pegged back by some impressive Shelton bowling.

Ross Griffiths (3-30) and Jack Morris (3-38) combined to help dismiss the hosts for 175 in the 40th over. Andy Jones top scored for Whitchurch with 51.

Shelton started their reply poorly and were quickly reduced to 4-2 and 39-3. Pabel Kumar Saha (30) and Ben Matthews (49) led a recovery recovery, but wickets continued to fall at regular intervals.

When the ninth wicket fell at 159, Whitchurch must have fancied their chances of getting over the line. But last pair Simon Jones and Griffiths stood firm to see Shelton to victory.

The other Mike Robinson Group clash saw Sentinel beat Shrewsbury seconds by 13 runs.

Craig Heath (55), David Laird (51) and Ed Ashlin (35 not out) helped Sentinel post 233-9 from their 40 overs. James Coggins (3-29) was the most successful Shrewsbury bowler.

At 140-3 in reply, Shrewsbury were looking good but their charge was checked as they fell for 220 in the last over. Andrew Harrison and Dominic Bradburne picked up three wickets each while Harry Cooke and Harry Wassell both contributed 54 with the bat.

Newport and Quatt are setting the early pace in the Premier Division Clive Smith Group.

Both sides eased their way to a second successive victory in their latest outings.

Shabbir Khan (4-19) and Awais Khurshid (4-33) impressed with the ball for Newport to help dismiss Allscott Heath for 146. Opener Jack Case top scored with 40.

Newport them made light work of chasing down victory thanks to a fine knock from opener Paul Furniss.

He ended 80 not out while Shazad Malik was unbeaten on 45 as Newport cantered to a nine-wicket success.

Quatt also enjoyed a straightforward victory against Madeley thanks to an impressive bowling display.

Gareth Jones led the way with figures of 3-13 from eight overs as Madeley were bowled out for 125.

James Ralph (3-34), Craig Jones (2-16) and Terry Hughes (2-30) provided impressive support.

A 77-run opening stand between Ryan Wheldon (45) and Chris Miller (41) helped see Quatt to victory inside 22 overs and with seven wickets to spare.

Skipper Will Cook led by example as Worfield eased to a six-wicket success against Ludlow at Davenport Park.

Ludlow were asked to bat first and got off to a steady but slow start with opener Luke Miles(33) top scoring.

The home side’s spinners then got to work with Basit Zaman picking up 2-15 from eight overs before Cook tore through the lower order to claim superb figures of 5-9 as Ludlow were rolled out for 112 in the 38th over.

In reply, Worfield also got off to a slow start and Luke Miles picked up two wickets in three balls to put the hosts under pressure.

Louis Watkins also claimed two victims but the in-form pair of Sage (32 not out) and Pickerill (24 not out) put on an unbroken partnership of 60 to lead Worfield home with 13 overs to spare.

Saturday’s fixtures - Premier Division’s Mike Robinson Group: Frankton v Whitchurch; Shrewsbury v Shelton; Wellington v Sentinel.

Premier Division Clive Smith Group: Allscott Heath v Worfield; Ludlow v Quatt; Newport v Madeley.