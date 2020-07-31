Menu

Cricket coach hailed as a lockdown hero

By Lewis Cox | Grassroots | Published:

A Shropshire cricket coach has been labelled a ‘dedicated and focused pioneer’ for his commitment to junior coaching during lockdown.

Ian Roberts.

Forton Cricket Club coach Ian Roberts has been nominated as a lockdown hero by The Cricketer magazine

Roberts designed and delivered, while following all safety protocols and with the backing of the Shropshire Cricket Board, four sessions per day, five days per week to ensure youngsters could enjoy their cricket during the pandemic.

The level two coach began one-to-one sessions as soon as guidelines permitted him to do so, before expanding to one-to-five sessions. And Forton’s thriving junior section are now playing matches almost every night.

Roberts’ nomination read: “Ian’s commitment to deliver coaching to junior members has been incredible and the smiles he has brought to the faces has been inspirational.”

Cricket Shropshire lead officer Steve Reese added: “He really has been a dedicated and focused pioneer coming out of lockdown for junior cricket and generous in sharing his plans with those who want them.”

Shrewsbury club Forton were named junior club of the year at the Cricket Shropshire awards last year and their under-13s side were set to jet off to Spain before Covid-19 intervened. The club are in the process of installing a new two bay net.

Votes can be made on the following link www.thecricketer.com/lockdown_heroes_club_hero_vote.html

Grassroots
