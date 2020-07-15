Double delight for golfer John

That was the case for Ludlow Golf Club’s John Newsome, who could not believe his luck as he sunk two aces just days apart.

Shropshire & Herefordshire senior player Newsome’s first effort came on Ludlow’s par-three 13th, where he hit a perfectly-struck six iron the full 165 yards and, to his utter shock, found the ball resting against the flag halfway down the hole.

The second was at the 165-yard par three fourth, where he pitched 20 feet short to see the ball run straight in.

“I couldn’t believe it,” said Sussex-born Newsome of the second ace. “Needless to say the round fell apart after the shock of it all!”