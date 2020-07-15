Menu

Double delight for golfer John

By Lewis Cox | Grassroots | Published:

You wait three decades for a hole-in-one – and then two come along in the space of 10 days.

Ludlow Golf Club's John Newsome after two hole-in-ones in the space of 10 days

That was the case for Ludlow Golf Club’s John Newsome, who could not believe his luck as he sunk two aces just days apart.

Shropshire & Herefordshire senior player Newsome’s first effort came on Ludlow’s par-three 13th, where he hit a perfectly-struck six iron the full 165 yards and, to his utter shock, found the ball resting against the flag halfway down the hole.

The second was at the 165-yard par three fourth, where he pitched 20 feet short to see the ball run straight in.

“I couldn’t believe it,” said Sussex-born Newsome of the second ace. “Needless to say the round fell apart after the shock of it all!”

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox
Multi-Media Sports Journalist - @lewiscox_star

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

