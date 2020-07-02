Newport claim a winning double

On the weekend when, ordinarily, the club would have hosted the Newport & District 10k at Longford Hall, the coronavirus pandemic forced officials into organising a virtual event.

A total of 49 runners took part, mostly local to Newport, but some from further afield including one from New Zealand.

The format was simple: runners were asked to run their own 10k course near to where they live, and send in their time, with evidence, to the club.

And Newport’s Phillips was the fastest runner on the day, taking first place with a fine time of 34 minutes, 32 seconds.

He finished just over five minutes ahead of tea-mate Robin Guy, who posted a time of 39:46. The virtual podium was rounded off by James Ingram, of Telford AC/NDRC, who finished in 40:54.

Bennett made it a winning double for Newport by taking the honours in the ladies’ race in a time of 50:18, which saw her placed 13th overall.

And, as was the case in the men’s event, another Newport runner, Amanda Sharp (50:41), came home in second spot.Kate Penn, of Ryston Runners AC, completed he top three.

Newport & District Running Club’s next virtual 10k race will be held on Sunday, September 13th, in place of the cancelled Tibberton Trot, which has been moved to next year due to Covid-19.

Email publicity.ndrc@gmail.com for more information.