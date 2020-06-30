Awesome foursome smash target

Club captain Ian Pessall, Mike Wass, Chris Miller and Ben Miller battled the elements to see through the Longest Day Golf Challenge at Telford Golf Club.

It saw them play 72 holes, walk 20 miles, and raise £800 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Pessall, who along with Wass has now successfully taken on the huge task three years in a row, said: "So, after a 4.30am start and playing through mist, rain and finally finishing in sunshine at 7.30pm – some 15 and a half hours later – we smashed our target and are currently at over £700.

"The pain we were all feeling at the end – swollen joints, blisters and generally all of us mentally and physically exhausted – all seemed worth it.

"A massive thanks to everyone who donated, Telford Golf Club, Alan Myatt for joining us and keeping us company – and Mike Ross for bringing us lunch.

"Of course, we will be doing it again next year."

Going by the name 'The Fore Swingers', the group raised funds via an online donation page. Their initial target was to raise around £500, but they have managed to raise £300 more.

"To put it into context, £800 could keep a typical Macmillan information and support centre, like the ones in both the Princess Royal and Royal Shrewsbury Hospitals stocked with all the information resources it needs to support people affected by cancer for nearly 12 weeks," added Pessall.

"Or it could pay for a Macmillan nurse for nearly 26 hours, helping people living with cancer."