Golfers taking on longest day

On Friday, club captain Ian Pessall, Mike Wass, Chris Miller and Ben Miller are doing the Longest Day Golf Challenge, which will see them play 72 holes and walk more than 20 miles.

It will take them around 17 hours to complete, and Pessall said: “Myself and Mike have done it three years in a row, with Chris and Ben joining us this year.

“We’re doing it on Friday as it’s the longest day of the year.

“We’re going to be starting at 4.30am and, with an average round taking four hours, we’re looking at finishing at around 9pm in the evening.

“We are walking around the course, too. We could have a buggy, but that would be like going to the London Marathon and ringing a taxi.

“You play four rounds in a day and then you don’t want to play for a month – that’s how it was that first year. I was aching all over. But it’s a big achievement when you get to the end of it, and we’re looking to raise money for such a great charity.”

Going by the name ‘The Fore Swingers’, the group want to raise more than £500 for Macmillian.

An online fundraising page has been set up, with donations currently at £200.

Advertising

“It’s great to get a group of mates together, play some golf and raise money for Macmillan to help people living with cancer,” added Pessall.

“Charities like Macmillian are reliant on people’s generosity and in these unprecedented times, they are being hit hard. Charity gets forgotten a bit, so we’d like to thank everyone who has supported us so far and is helping to make it a success.”

To support ‘The Fore Swingers’, go to longestdaygolf.macmillan.org.uk/team/theforeswingers or search for them on the Longest Day Golf Challenge website.