Climbing the walls: Reconnecting with old friend tennis

Seeing the number of families at the park is like something from 20 years ago or more when the cool thing to do was still have a kickabout, rather than hide away on your phone, tablet or games console.

I am as bad as anyone when it comes to that, which is why the sport I played mainly growing up – tennis – has taken a backseat in recent years.

Marriage and kids quickly persuaded me it was better to spend an evening with Netflix on the TV, a beer in one hand and my phone in the other – occasionally looking up to speak to my wife, who is doing the same thing.

I had not thought about playing tennis for at least three years, not had a hit for at least four and not given it any sort of meaningful time for closer to 10.

My rackets were not just packed away in the back of a cupboard somewhere, they were in a box, under a whole pile of other boxes at the back of the garage.

And what is that smell? Yes, that will be the mummified banana skin – mixed with some melted jelly beans – that I forgot to take out of my bag the last time I played.... Delicious.

However, a need to get out – and a bit more time on my hands than usual – persuaded me to hit the courts for some singles action against a friend yesterday, while maintaining the new social distance protocols obviously!

It turns out I still quite like tennis.

I’m nowhere near as good at it as I was in my ‘pomp’ – but it was great to reacquaint myself with an old friend.

Maybe this will be the resurrection of my mediocre tennis career because it’s a damn sight better than burpees.

Speaking of which, the burpee challenge is still going (I’m as shocked as you).

As you read this, I am enjoying a rest day between two days of 80 burpees – with the final five-day stretch of 80, 85, 90, 95 and 100 ahead of me.

Some days are easier than others, but where before I was dead on my feet after 20, I can get to 40 (in sets of 10) without feeling like my lungs are going to explode and my legs fall off.

However, I have had to give up doing them with my wife – I cannot handle the pace!

She goes off ahead and has usually reached 50 by the time I’ve methodically completed 30.

But I will get through this week, get to the end and report back.

I’ve come this far, there is no way I’m giving up now (I really want to give up).