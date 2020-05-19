Runners pass virtual baton

Sixty-six members of Newport & District Running Club took to the event in 22 groups of three, each running a two-mile leg while social distancing for a cumulative time.

Winners to complete six miles in 37 minutes 31 seconds were James Ingram (11:38) and father-son combination of Pete (14:01) and Oscar (11:52) Johnstone.

A variety of entrants took part, including the three-generation family of John, Oli and Harry Stokes and ‘the Three Crosses’ team – Phil, Denice and Hannah.

Newport host their virtual 10k on Sunday, June 21. Email publicity.ndrc@gmail.com or search on Facebook for more information.