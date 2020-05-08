Hall a sporting success story

The Oswestry-based school is ranked in the top five per cent in the country by School Sport Magazine for their commitment and achievement across a variety of sports including lacrosse and hockey.

Each year, independent and state schools from all over the UK, strive to achieve the accolade of reaching the ‘Top 100 Sports Schools’.

The measurement is based on achievement across key schools’ competitions, with a breadth of success in different sporting disciplines. When deciding the ratings, 19 different sports are considered and over 120 national competitions.

Moreton Hall, with a senior school of 320 pupils and a prep and pre-prep of 80 pupils, is number 34 in the independent schools ratings; on the cusp of the top per cent in the UK for school sport!

The achievement highlights the superb level of coaching and performance in core sports such as lacrosse, hockey, netball, cricket, athletics and tennis and also in sports ranging from fencing to squash, cross country and golf – and many more.

Alison McDonald, director of sport at Moreton Hall commented: “This is an accolade that we have been working towards for many years. We have repeatedly won titles, throughout the history of Moreton Hall, on the lacrosse pitch.

“What is fantastic is that we are consistently achieving this with lacrosse – but adding to the breadth and diversity through both coaching and performance.

“There really is sport for all at Moreton Hall and we are very proud of what we have achieved as a school. It is testament to the coaching team and the dedication, commitment and focus of the students.”