Rivalry put aside to raise cash for NHS workers

The teams from Shrewsbury Juniors and Instones United put rivalries aside to raise £2,000 for the health workers battling to treat coronavirus patients at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

The clubs used the £2,000 to create seven hampers full of coffee, tea, sweets, biscuits, hand creams, lip balms, bath bombs and other items to show their gratitude to the key workers.

The clubs raised £700 from sweepstakes during the Virtual Grand National earlier this month, with prize money donated back into the fundraising pot.

Pete Richardson, from Shrewsbury Juniors, teamed up with assistant boss Dan Milward to entertain the club’s players, families, friends and supporters with a night of virtual festivities over Facebook Live.

Donations from players, friends and families reached in excess of £1,300 to reach the outstanding total. “We wanted to raise money and create the hampers to show our thanks and appreciation for all their hard work and efforts during this crisis,” said Richardson.

The clubs plan to donate one hamper to each ward treating Covid-19 patients. Leftover funds will be donated to the hospital to go towards the purchase of Personal Protective Equipment.