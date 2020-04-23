Ellesmere's Koki DeWalt mentored by legend

Koki DeWalt, 15, has been accepted as just one of 20 from 20,000 applicants on to Japanese football legend Keisuke Honda’s online scheme.

DeWalt, who is in year 10, has been assigned a training mentor who provides physical and mental assignments to complete as well as regular advice.

He will be in touch with former AC Milan star Honda, who still plays in Brazil, two or three times a month. Ellesmere College Football Academy head coach David Raven said of DeWalt, who joined the academy in September: “Koki is an extremely talented and hard-working player – and the mentoring from Keisuke Honda and his team will be a fantastic addition to his training at Ellesmere College.

“It’s an amazing accomplishment to be selected from more than 20,000 applications – his dedication and potential clearly stood out. We’re very proud of Koki and all that he is achieving – both on the pitch and academically.”