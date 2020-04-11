Menu

Climbing the walls: Oh the shame! Caught in the act of training

By Derek Bish | Grassroots | Published:

Is there anything more shameful than being caught doing something you shouldn’t by your own children?

Online fitness guru Joe Wicks has been leading the nation's youngsters with daily PE sessions on his YouTube channel The Body Coach TV. Image: The Body Coach TV/YouTube

Well, I had that experience for the first time this week when my daughter came downstairs to ask for a glass of water after her bedtime.

I was all alone, or so I thought, in the living room.

I was down on the floor and getting a sweat on.

Yep, she had caught me doing a Joe Wicks workout in preparation for the following day’s PE...

I say it was something I shouldn’t have been doing, after this week’s disaster on the scales, it was absolutely something I should have been doing.

Turns out his workouts for adults are just a few levels up

I could do everything, but trying to keep the intensity up was hard.

And, worst of all, it didn’t help me lead the Bish household for PE the next morning – my legs were instead left in bits and unwilling to follow me through another session.

It was a moment only made more embarrassing by my daughter – who finds this all rather annoyingly easy – quipping: “I thought you had been practising, Daddy...”

Oh the shame...

On a more serious note, working out at home is much easier to do with a companion – albeit, he’s on the TV, not in my actual house – you know, social distancing and all that...

And though it was hard on the legs, I know it will get easier the more effort I put in.

It’s like a racing driver knowing he has to go faster to get the grip from his car so he doesn’t spin off, I have to be brave enough to push through the initial pain so I don’t spin off towards the fridge to find out what tasty treats are in there.

After my wobble earlier this week, I am more determined than ever to make this work.

And it turns out there are new friends out there in YouTube land to make – not just Joe Wicks.

So if one person doesn’t work out for you, go find some others.

I’ll report back next week with some of the best I find.

In the meantime, keep up with the #StayInWorkOut and get your sporting fix during lockdown.

I want to hear and see what you are up to sporting-wise during lockdown – the good and the bad – so email your pictures and videos to derek.bish@expressandstar.co.uk or contact me on Twitter @DerekBish_Star. I will include the best ones in this column and retweet plenty of ideas that everyone can get involved with.

Grassroots
Derek Bish

By Derek Bish
Deputy Sports Editor - @@DerekBish_star

Deputy sports editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

