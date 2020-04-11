Climbing the walls: Oh the shame! Caught in the act of training

Well, I had that experience for the first time this week when my daughter came downstairs to ask for a glass of water after her bedtime.

I was all alone, or so I thought, in the living room.

I was down on the floor and getting a sweat on.

Yep, she had caught me doing a Joe Wicks workout in preparation for the following day’s PE...

I say it was something I shouldn’t have been doing, after this week’s disaster on the scales, it was absolutely something I should have been doing.

Turns out his workouts for adults are just a few levels up

I could do everything, but trying to keep the intensity up was hard.

And, worst of all, it didn’t help me lead the Bish household for PE the next morning – my legs were instead left in bits and unwilling to follow me through another session.

It was a moment only made more embarrassing by my daughter – who finds this all rather annoyingly easy – quipping: “I thought you had been practising, Daddy...”

Oh the shame...

On a more serious note, working out at home is much easier to do with a companion – albeit, he’s on the TV, not in my actual house – you know, social distancing and all that...

And though it was hard on the legs, I know it will get easier the more effort I put in.

It’s like a racing driver knowing he has to go faster to get the grip from his car so he doesn’t spin off, I have to be brave enough to push through the initial pain so I don’t spin off towards the fridge to find out what tasty treats are in there.

After my wobble earlier this week, I am more determined than ever to make this work.

And it turns out there are new friends out there in YouTube land to make – not just Joe Wicks.

So if one person doesn’t work out for you, go find some others.

I’ll report back next week with some of the best I find.

In the meantime, keep up with the #StayInWorkOut and get your sporting fix during lockdown.

I want to hear and see what you are up to sporting-wise during lockdown – the good and the bad – so email your pictures and videos to derek.bish@expressandstar.co.uk or contact me on Twitter @DerekBish_Star. I will include the best ones in this column and retweet plenty of ideas that everyone can get involved with.