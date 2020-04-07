Consistency is the key for boss Josh Gough

The West Midlands Premier Division was annulled last week but even before that announcement, Gough was left underwhelmed by a campaign that saw his side sit third from bottom.

And on reflection, Gough was frank in assessing his side’s efforts but was optimistic that should personnel remain the same, Town could push on next season.

“It’s been frustrating,” he said. “At times we have played quite well but consistency has been a real big issue.

“Consistency was the one problem we had, some games we would look a million dollars but others we were off the pace.

“We started the season slowly, and availability wasn’t as good as we’d have liked. But things had started to look up a bit more recently and we had a decent squad.

“If we can keep the majority of the squad together, we’ve always had a good team spirit at Wem, and hopefully, everyone will pull in the same direction next season.”

In a campaign in which Wem underperformed, there were still stand out moments and Gough believes his side’s best display came against Wolverhampton Casuals.

“Some of the results we got against the bigger teams, show that we are capable of mixing it with the best in the league,” he said. In the games where we have shown up, we have been brilliant.

“There was a game at home to Casuals, which we drew 0-0. Considering they were flying at the time and we weren’t doing so well, it was a great performance.

“We used a new tactic, started pressing a bit more and the lads performed really well. In fact, we could have snatched it at the end but as it was the point was a really good point.”

Performances such as the Cassies game were too infrequent for Gough’s liking and the Wem manager is determined that his team achieves greater stability next season.

“With a more regular eleven, consistency is bound to come with that,” he said. “I think the two go hand in hand. The important thing is having everyone available.

“It will be an interesting season given what has happened this year, there were four supposed to be going up this year.

“Teams had spent money to try and get promoted so it will be interesting to see which teams turn up next season and whether it’s the same.”

In addressing the FA’s choice to expunge the season, Gough was undeterred by the outcome but did express his sympathy for league leaders Shifnal Town.

“I think all in all, whatever they decided it wasn’t going to affect us,” he said.

“We managed to get enough points, so had it been points per game, we were ahead of the bottom two.

“Although I understand the frustrations at the team of the top, Shifnal who were running away with the title but that’s what the league have decided.”