Matt Burton’s Whitchurch Alport stint brought to a close

Burton has paid the price for a disappointing run of results that brought just two victories in 18 games.

Former Haughmond and FC Oswestry Town chief Burton left Park Hall side Oswestry for Yockings Park in November, where he initially took joint-charge with club stalwart Luke Goddard, who then quit that role to become interim chairman.

Alport were sitting 11th in the North West Counties Premier Division when the season was null and voided due to the coronavirus outbreak – six places lower than when Burton took charge.

A club statement said: “The decision was one not taken lightly by the club’s committee. However, with the club now using the time to re-structure it was decided to review the first team’s management.

“Following a difficult few months with just two wins in 18 games the club felt a change in manager would be the best option to try to push the club forward. As a club we would like to acknowledge Matt’s efforts and we wish him every success in the future.”

Steve May, Lea Edge and Kevin Street will oversee football matters as the search for a new boss begins.