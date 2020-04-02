Telford are left waiting on promotion chances

The club’s first team have finished third in the Midlands Two after the season was declared finished due to the coronavirus.

Midlands Hockey opted to calculate final league positions on a percentage points basis. Goal difference was used to separate teams with the same percentage points.

The final promotion and relegation issues have yet to be finalised and clubs will be informed in due course with Telford waiting to see if they are handed a second successive promotion.

“Midlands Hockey hasn’t decided what is going to happen in terms of promotion and relegation yet,” said Telford skipper Alex Johnson.

“Hopefully that decision will be soon and then we can start planning for next season. It’s normally two up and two down from our league, but it all depends on how the leagues above are restructured.

“It could be two up, three up or even four up, it depends on how the leagues above are filled.

“It all depends on the restructure and if any teams come down from the national league.”

But regardless of whether Telford gain promotion or not, Johnson can look back on another impressive campaign.

“It has been another season of progress for the club,” he added.

“Having gone unbeaten on our way to promotion the season before, we wanted to be up there challenging.

“I think we probably surprised ourselves with how well the first half the season went.

“We were top at Christmas but it’s always a bit tougher during the second half of the season when you play sides for a second time.

“And the fact that we were top, I think other sides probably raised their game us. Everyone wants to beat the team that is top.

“But if you would have offered us third at the start of the season, I think we would have snapped your hand off.

“We are quite a young side and that is promising for the future.

“If we stay in this league, then we will be looking to push for promotion next year. If we are in the one above, then we will be looking towards the top half.”

Bridgnorth ended a testing season bottom but one of Midlands One.

Ludlow are in a similar position to Telford having finished third in the West Midlands One.

Shrewsbury ended the season seventh in the same division.