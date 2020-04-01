Shrewsbury Sunday league asking clubs for guidance

The FA last week called a halt to all grassroots football due to the coronavirus outbreak.

But while non-league from step three below has been declared null and void, local County Football Associations (CFAs) across the country are helping leagues determine how they should close out their current competitions.

Where appropriate, the decisions will be put to The FA Council for ratification.

And the Shrewsbury League are exploring the possibility of using average points per game to decide the league standings.

“I have been in touch with the committee members to canvas their opinion on how we should finalise the league tables,” said league secretary Dave Sandles.

“The FA have brought an end to all grassroots football, but it’s our understanding that the individual leagues can decide if the season is null and voided or whether to go on an average points per game.

“I have also sent out a questionnaire to all the clubs asking for their thoughts on how to end the season and also asking for people to come forward and join the committee next season.

“We have ordered and paid for all the trophies, but thankfully we didn’t have any of them engraved. So we can keep those for next season if needs be.

“It would be nice to announce some champions, but I think relegation would probably be scraped.”

The Pemier Division title is still up in the air with Beacon, Cruckton Rovers and Instones United all in contention.

Red Barn lead the way with a perfect 10 wins from 10 in Division One with Boars Athletic chasing them.

Dorrington, Hodnet, Minsterley Rangers and Coracle Colts are in the Division Two mix while Compasses United top Division Three with a maximum 30 points out of 30.

But the league are ready to admit defeat in any attempt to stage their cup finals at a later date.

“We had hoped we could wait a few weeks and then, if the situation with coronavirus had improved, speak to the FA to see if we could play our cup finals,” added Sandles. “But we only have use of the council pitches until May 21 and I can’t see this situation changing any time soon.”