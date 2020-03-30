Senior service for tennis champs

Players from across the county took part in the inaugural event held at Telford Tennis Centre.

The over-35s final saw King get the better of Dean Thomas. Parry came out on top in the over-50s category, overcoming Dave Williams in the final, with Alexander taking the title for the over-60s after beating Simon Calver in the final.

“Thanks to all who played,” said Fiona Jones, the vice-chair of Tennis Shropshire. “It was lovely to see such good tennis played in such an excellent spirit by all involved.

“Thanks to Liz Boyle and Tennis Shropshire chair Simon Jones, who presented the prizes, and also to all the players, their families and friends, and the club members of Boughey Gardens and Wrekin & Telford Tennis Community who came to watch and created a really good atmosphere.”