Double joy as High School stars end on a high

The school’s under-15 netball side swept aside their rivals to be crowned county champions.

The tournament was held at Hadley Learning Community and saw eight schools – Wrekin College, Oldbury Wells, William Brookes, Moreton Hall, Newport Girls, Thomas Telford and Burton Borough – battling it for glory.

A round robin format was used and Shrewsbury High dominated proceedings as they powered to glory on the back of a perfect seven wins from seven games.

And that success was matched by the school’s under-11 hockey players, who were also recently crowned county champions at the tournament, which was hosted by Wrekin College. Unfortunately for the girls, their regional competition has been postponed due to coronavirus outbreak.