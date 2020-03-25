Prees net a cash boost

Prees JFC were invited to enter a £30,000 draw after signing up to join innovative new organisation GiveToLocal.

And the club was one of five winners nationwide – securing a guaranteed £2,000 per year for the next three years to help boost facilities at their Brades Road base.

Officials from GiveToLocal visited Prees to present the first of three cheques to Prees, who run 15 boys’ and girls’ teams at various age groups with coaches and officials impacting positively upon hundreds of children every week.

And Prees JFC secretary Kris Morris was delighted to receive the windfall, saying: “I think any grassroots football club in Shrewsbury and the surrounding area – which has almost all been under water recently – would feel grateful for any help they can get, both now and in the future.

“We’re very thankful for the support of GiveToLocal.”

And GiveToLocal’s engagement manager, Keith Watson, added: “We had a wonderful time with the people of Prees JFC. They are a great example of an FA Charter Standard club with the ambition to make a real difference within the local community.

“We are working with more than 30,000 teams across the UK and aiming to pump more than £5m into grassroots football annually.

“I’m confident that the cheque we have presented to Prees will go a long way towards making a real difference.”

For more information on how your club can join the GiveToLocal community visit www.givetolocal.com or call Keith Watson on 0191 351 0077.