Griffiths and Morris pair up for Series win

After winning the opening round of the The Friction Hydraulic Series – Wrekinsport’s Chris Edwards Hilly 18, Griffiths teamed up with junior rider Kieran Morris to win the opening event in the renamed UK ICT 2-Up Series, writes David Fletcher.

The pair posted an ominous time of 21 minutes 41 seconds to claim the North Shropshire Wheelers 2-Up 10 spoils – after meeting for the first time half-an-hour before the event!

With both now registered as SCCA Private Members, they will be looking to make up lost ground in future rounds.

Another promising junior rider, Henri Bedford, teamed up with Dan Watts to take second on the day in a time of 21:49, and the maximum 20 county points on offer.

Two of Nova Raiders’ newer members were also racing the 2-Up format together for only the second time, with Graeme Donnell and Andrew Lacon taking 18 points for their third-placed slot in a fine 23:42.

Donnell was pleased with that effort, and was full of praise for his team-mate, stating: “I always enjoy this competition and it was great

to achieve a top three finish with my phenomenal partner Andrew.”

Last year’s Mixed Team champions, Emma Serjeant and Mark Hill, set out a sterling defence of their title to take a strong win in that category.

The pair beat their 2019 effort on the same course by 25 seconds as they recorded an excellent time of 24:34 – good enough to take fourth spot overall.

Serjeant admitted she was surprised by their victory.

“Mark was coming back from injury and I was suffering from 18 hilly miles the day before, so I had no expectations for the first 2-Up,” she said.

“However, we soon got back into the flow and I was very happy with the win and a faster time than last year”.

Hill added: “Pre-event any worries of my ability after shoulder surgery soon disappeared when last season’s form came through from us both.”

There was a new Nova Raiders partnership in the women’s event as Deb Hutson-Lumb looks to add new trophies to the supreme haul of eight major county honours she won in 2019.

Teaming with Great Britain triathlete Hannah Dodwell, the pair posted a fine time of 27:08.

It was Dodwell’s first experience in the format and she was buzzing post-race:

“A race of firsts: my first 2-Up, first time partnering with Deb and a first time trial in a long time, so for me it was mostly about enjoying it.

“It was an intense and great experience, I’ve gone on group training rides with Deb, but this was our first time partnering together so I want to say a big thanks to her for giving me the opportunity.”