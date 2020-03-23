Shropshire golf courses making adjustments to keep play safe in coronavirus outbreak

The sport is one of the few recreational activities the government has advised can still go ahead with players naturally in the open air and able to keep apart.

A host of additional measures have been taken to reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

They include rakes being taken out of bunkers and pins being raised or protected so the ball doesn’t drop into the hole and players don’t have to take out the flag.

But the worldwide pandemic is still hitting the hospitality and catering side of the game – revenues golf clubs rely on in order to stay afloat.

And Chris Hayes, secretary of Shifnal Golf Club, says all clubs are concerned for the future.

“We are open for business, but we have seen a slight downturn in members turning up to play, particularly older members,” he said.

“But it is over the next few months that we will really be affected with society bookings and large bookings being cancelled.

“Hopefully we can get through the next few month, but there is no doubt it is going to have a big impact on us – and we are coming from a position of strength.”

Hayes says those who are using the club are being sensible.

“We have taken precautions on the course,” he continued.

“We have raised the holes and there are no rakes in the bunkers. We are also explaining social distancing.

“We are still getting people coming into the clubhouse but they are all being sensible and social distancing.”

Lewis Baker, director of golf at Hawkstone Park Golf Club, said they too are making decisions with an eye on the future.

“Both our courses are open but we’ve seen a lot of cancellations,” said Baker.

“We are a stay and play business – we get a lot of people who come here, stay in the hotel and enjoy a few days golf.

“But we have seen a number of those bookings cancelled so we are having to be careful with how we spend money.

“Our members have still been playing and we are hoping that more people will come out and either play on the course or walk around the follies.

“Outdoors activities are one of the few things you can do at the minute and it’s particularly tough for parents who can’t take their children to theatres, bowling alleys or trampolining.

“It’s a very difficult time, but we hope more people will come out.”