Newport play waiting game after RFU call

The sport’s governing body announced on Friday its decision to call-off all leagues below the Premiership due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Newport had been in hot pursuit of second-placed Sheffield in the Midlands Premier, with a game in hand in the race for the division’s play-off spot.

But they must now wait for a further announcement next month with the RFU working to “ensure fair and balanced outcomes” in all divisions.

Newport, who finished third in each of the last two seasons, had five matches still to play and Adams believes his team were on course to catch and overtake Sheffield.

He said: “We’ve all been left in limbo and I don’t quite understand how the RFU can end every division except the Premiership.

“We are in the midst of a pandemic and the health of everyone has to come first, nobody can argue with that.

“But it doesn’t make it any less gutting for the players, who have all worked so hard.

“I believe we were the team with the momentum and I am convinced we would have finished second in the table behind Bournville.

“Over the last few months it has been the players - and not me - who were driving everything.

“They were playing the best rugby since I have been involved at the club. The players really thought this was their year.”

Adams also questioned what financial support the RFU would be offering clubs, many of whom are facing up to a testing period due to the pandemic.

He continued: “Health is the priority but it does feel as though the RFU seem to be distancing themselves from the grassroots game.

“Both the Scottish and Welsh Unions have already set up funding for each club.

“Of course, they have fewer clubs but all the RFU talked about in their statement was how much money they had lost themselves.”

Adams revealed Newport will begin putting tentative in place plans for next season, even though there are no guarantees when precisely that may start.

“We already knew would be losing a couple of players over the summer who are going away on placement years,” he said.

“We have been talking to a few others but at the moment nothing is set in stone and probably won’t be for some time yet.”