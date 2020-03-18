A Field day for Rich as Beacon reach the final

Litchfield struck twice to help his side secure a 3-1 semi-final success against Snailbeach White Stars at Church Road. Ryan Knott added Beacon’s other goal, with Marcus Ashley replying for the Beach Boys.

Instones will provide the final opposition following a hard-fought 3-2 victory against Cruckton Rovers.

Coracle powered their way into the last four of the Jason Bramall Cup on the back of a resounding 11-0 victory over Brockton Rovers.

Ellesmere Sunday came through a tense penalty shootout against The Boars Athletic to book their semi-final place. The tie handed ended all square at 2-2 following goals from Boars’ Paul Ashley and Nathan Gregson and a double blast from Ellesmere’s Tom Freeman. Ellesmere then won 4-2 on penalties.

In the Premier Division, Charles Darwin crashed to a 6-3 home defeat at the hands of Loppington Wem.

Red Barn continued their march towards the Division One title by making it a perfect 10 wins from 10 games. Coton Rovers were their latest victims as goals from Jack Bothwell and Paul Dalgano secured a 2-0 away win.

Barn are now two points clear of Boars Athletic having played two games fewer.

Beeches Bayston Hill enjoyed their return to action, putting six past basement boys Rock Rovers. Alex Haigh led the way with a hat-trick, while Jake Wooton scored twice and Harry Techoe once. Josh Randall and Liam Robinson pulled goals back for Rovers.

Dun Cow beat Bull in Barne 3-1 to climb up to third place. Ben Howells, Connor Davies and Will Roberts hit the net for the hosts. George Robinson replied.

Harlescott Rangers hit the goal trail against Saha Peacock, running out 8-0 winners. Tom Linney and Tom Swain both bagged trebles and they were joined on the scoresheet by Jake Wynn and Ryan Jones.

Hodnet have the Division Two title firmly in their sights after extending their perfect record. The table-toppers hammered The Brick 11-0 to make it eight wins from eight.

The victory leaves them a point behind leaders Dorrington, but with three games in hand.

Monkmoor United crashed at home to the Fox Wem 4-0. Tom Clive, James Walker and two from James Blandford saw the visitors home.

Beaten Track maintained the pressure on Division Three leaders Compasses United. A hat-trick from Hayden Peck and further strikes from Nabard Qaor and Mike Perks saw Track to a 5-0 success at home to Dolphin.

Track are now two points off top spot, but they have played a game more than their title rivals.

Coleham AFC beat the Smoke Stop 4-1 at Lythwood thanks to goals from Dan Smith, Russell Thelwell, Nathan Thomas and Jack Harley. James Burgess netted Smoke Stop’s consolation.