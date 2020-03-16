Menu

Bridgnorth beaten in final frame shooout

By Nick Elwell

Bridgnorth saw their bid for Inter Town Championship glory end at the semi-final stage in a tense clash with Aldridge A.

Bridgnorth made a flying start with Simon Thomas claiming the opening frame and team-mate Mick Brezwyn hitting form to take the second.

But former professional Adrian Rosa then launched the Aldridge fightback.

Rosa rolled in a break of 54 to secure victory over Gary Smith, who hit a 36.

Andy Price then beat Bridgnorth’s Chris Lewis to level the scores.

Bridgnorth rallied with Tim Steele winning frame five and were desperately close to clinching a final place, only for Michael Mancini to lose by a point to Nathan Wood.

That set up a deciding frame and it was Aldridge who were celebrating after Lee Bannister beta Paul Manning 80-45.

Bridgnorth had beaten Sedgley C, Stafford Town and Telford C to reach the last four.

Grassroots
