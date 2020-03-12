Dave Tracey to the fore as Telford push for title

Hot-shot Tracey netted form times to help Telford secure a 5-4 victory over an in-form Burton outfit.

The victory, Telford’s 14th of the season, left them sitting second, just three points behind leaders Olton & West Warwick with three games remaining.

Burton arrived on the back of six wins from their last seven games, but were stunned by an impressive start from their hosts.

Tracey opened the scoring when he slotted home following some fine work down the right-hand side by Tom Gough.

And Telford were soon celebrating again as they doubled their advantage.

A swift counter-attack saw Vince Richardson play Tracey in behind the Burton defence and he calmly rounded the keeper before firing into the net.

Telford were then stunned as their visitors hit back with two quick-fire goals. But an entertaining clash then swung the home side's way as they netted twice in the final 10 minutes of the half.

Callum Stacey struck first to make it 3-2 with a perfectly executed drag-flick drag flick that left Burton's goalkeeper rooted to the spot.

Telford restored their two-goal lead moments later when Tracey completed his hat-trick.

Defender Chris Heath found Tracey with a sublime 60-yard pass that cut the Burton defence in half, and Telford's top scorer rounded the keeper for the second time before sliding the ball home.

Telford and Wrekin Men’s 1st XI faced Burton on Saturday who were on a hot run of form, winning six of their last seven games.

With the season nearing an end and Telford still hot on the tail of the top two, every game is a must win.

With the exception of Sean Huffer, the hosts were at full strength and confident of getting a positive result against a side who they have faced regularly over the years.

The hosts started well giving themselves a two-goal advantage courtesy of Dave Tracey. His first goal came after Tom Gough did well down the right had side, he then pulled the ball back to Tracey with the goal at his mercy to give Telford a 1-0 lead.

Tracey had his second minutes later after a quality counter attacking move. Vince Richardson played Tracey in behind the Burton defence who rounded the keeper to make it 2-0.

Burton hit back with two quick fire goals of their own to level the game up with ten minutes to play until half time.

Burton came at the hosts hard in the second half, and their pressure was rewarded when they reduced the deficit to one.

But Telford rallied and gave themselves some breathing space when they struck again with five minutes left on the clock.

And it was that man Tracey who was on target as he bagged his 30th goal of the season courtesy of a powerful reverse strike that flew through the keeper’s legs.

Burton had the final say when they netted from a short corner, but it was too little to late.

Telford continue their title push at Stone on Saturday.

In Midlands One, Bridgnorth crashed 9-0 away to league champions University of Nottingham.

Bridgnorth are in action at home on Saturday when they host Stafford.