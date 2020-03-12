Chelmarsh and Shifnal left to slug it out

Chelmarsh made light work of their task as they recorded a comprehensive 4-1 victory.

Mike Rogers set them on their way before Gary Smith, aided by a fine 45 break, doubled their advantage.

Chris Lewis won a hard-fought third frame to seal victory with Tim Steele registering St John’s sole success in frame four.

Simon Thomas then wrapped up a convincing win for Chelmarsh as they continued their push for a third successive title.

The defeat all but ends St John’s hopes. They are now six-points behind the leaders, having played one match more, and only having three games left to play.

Shifnal B are now the only team still in with a realistic chance of bursting the Chelmarsh bubble.

A resounding 5-0 whitewash of Alveley B helped them to reduce the deficit at the top to four points with four games left.

Carl Walker and Chris Petford eased through the first two frames against John Wright and Arek Ziemkiewicz, respectively.

Ian Postans managed to get the better of Tom Weaver before Mike Mancini pipped Dave Jones on the colours.

As has been the case in recent weeks, Alveley were unable to field a full team, handing their opponents a walkover in the final frame.

Maddocks have as good as wrapped up the Second Division title following a 5-0 win over Alveley C.

The victory increased their lead at the top of the table to a massive 12 points.

Although Alveley’s Reg Burton potted well in the first frame, he was outgunned by James Brenan, who notched breaks of 29 and 27.

Andy Garbett and Chris Adams both won with something to spare before Jamie O’Hara took the final blue, pink and black to make it 4-0. The whitewash was completed by Ben Godding.

St John’s B look set to clinch the runners-up spot once again following a hard-fought 3-2 win over Chelmarsh D.

Gaz Lloyd fired St John’s into the lead, followed by an excellent performance from Chelmarsh’s Alec Mullard to level.

Mike Crawley restored St John’s advantage only for Bill Dobson to make it 2-2. Kevin Smith then took the decider for St John’s.

The two points gained by Chelmarsh gives them a five-point cushion over bottom team, Alveley B.

Broseley A were also 3-2 winners, away to Highley.

Jason Brown and Ryan Ward were on target for Highley with Neal Caswell and Richard Jones replying for Broseley.

But the match went Broseley’s way courtesy of a walkover in the final frame.