Celebration time for Whitchurch
Whitchurch have cause for celebration after being crowned North West Division Four South champions.
Needing a point to wrap up the title, Whitchurch recovered from falling a goal behind to visiting Chester to win 4-2.
Nick Cooper levelled the scores with Will Gilbert and Chris Rusoce adding further goals to put Whitchurch in charge at the break.
Ben Kimberley effectively ended the contest with a fourth before Chester bagged a late consolation.
