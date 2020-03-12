Menu

Celebration time for Whitchurch

By Nick Elwell | Grassroots | Published:

Whitchurch have cause for celebration after being crowned North West Division Four South champions.

Ben Kimberley in action for Mens 1s away at Keele University

Needing a point to wrap up the title, Whitchurch recovered from falling a goal behind to visiting Chester to win 4-2.

Nick Cooper levelled the scores with Will Gilbert and Chris Rusoce adding further goals to put Whitchurch in charge at the break.

Ben Kimberley effectively ended the contest with a fourth before Chester bagged a late consolation.

Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell
Grassroots Sports Editor

