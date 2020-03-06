Alberbury are champions again

They have successfully defended their Shropshire Women’s Indoor Elite/Aspiring Hardball League title.

And they did it in style, ending the competition with an unblemished record following clashes with Quatt, Wellington, Worfield, Wolverhampton and Shropshire Renegades.

The competition, held over a five-week period at the Sundorne games hall, was sponsored by Strategic Leisure.

This year saw six teams taking part, an increase on the previous year, including a Renegades team organised by Cricket Shropshire made up of players from clubs which had not entered the league.

Quatt claimed the runners-up spot with four wins out of five, with Wolverhampton finishing third.

Wellington’s Rachel Chesters was named Player of the Tournament for her consistent performances with the bat.

Organiser Katie Rushton said: “Congratulations to all who took part in what was a successful indoor competition, and especially to Alberbury on retaining their title.”

“It was great to see more teams taking part this year with women and girls cricket continuing to go from strength to strength in Shropshire.”