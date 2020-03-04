Dan Galloway proves to be a muddy marvel

Galloway defied the muddy conditions at Prestwold Hall in Loughborough to plough his way to victory in under-15 boys’ race.

And the talented teenager had further cause for celebration with his superb effort helping the Telford team to second place overall.

Galloway’s training partner Archie Wickens came home in 16th, with Charlie Preece 42nd, Jedid Mensah 64th, James Hayes 97th and Jacob Hall 101st.

The club had 31 runners on duty at the Championships, one of their biggest entries for many years.

The largest entry came in the under-13 boys where nine Telford runners took part and secured an 11th-placed finish. Shifnal’s Oliver Skelton was the pick of the crop, finishing 32nd.

other finishers were Freddie Preece 62nd, Tom Scott 68th, Ben Hayes 77th, Isaac Johnson 112nd, Ben Guest 115th, James Levistan 122nd, George Pigg 127th and Alfie Pigg 128th.

The under-13 girls matched the boys’ 11th-placed finish.

Daisy Frost, in her first ever Midland Championships, was Telford’s first finisher in 38th, with Lucie Poulter 56th, Isobelle Standell 66th and Ava Watkinson 71st.

Claire Martin battles through the mud at the National Championships at Wollaton Park course in Nottingham

Claire Martin was the second highest Telford runner at the event, finishing a superb ninth in the senior women’s race, Alison Preece was 139th in the same race.

Maggie Preece was the next best Telford performer on the day. She ran well to come home 13th in the under-15 girls’ event – her highest Midland placing.

Caitlyn Disley 82nd and Isla Weston 103rd.

Ben Naudi was the club’s only under 17 on duty as he placed 28th.

Kate Appleby was the first under 17 home in 61st with April Tatton 75th. Paul O Brien was the leading senior man home as he finished 97th with Dean Gapper 125th, Jesse Betts 132nd and Nigel Tatton 358th.

Serial winner Martin was also in fine form in the National Championships, which were held at the picturesque Wollaton Park course in Nottingham.

Martin was again the club’s leading finisher and winner of the Kiwi Trophy, as she came home 46th in the senior women’s race. That effort added to her recent win in the prestigious Armagh 3k road race, where she was the first over-45 home in a very fast time of 10 minutes 02 seconds.

Oliver Skelton was the leading male runner at Wollaton Park, crossing the line 112th in the under-13 boys’ race.

Adam Tatton ended the season on a high, claiming the men’s Battery Trophy for the most points scored in all league and championship races after he came 182nd in the under-20 men’s race.

Alison Preece retained the women’s Battery Trophy.

Daisy Frost was the only other Telford runner in the top 100.

She came a superb 81st in the under-13 girl’s category and still has another two years to race in the same age group.