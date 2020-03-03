Sturdy is ready to blood more youngsters

The Edgeley Road men are hoping to match last season’s fourth-placed finish in Midlands One West, but head coach Scott Sturdy is also looking to give some of the club’s promising younger players a taste of first-team action.

Former Colts captain Nathan Horton has proved a hit this season in the back row, and was man-of-the-match in Saturday’s 25-15 success at home to Stoke, while winger James Marvel and front row Callum Southall have also been introduced into the senior set-up.

“If we are to get stronger as a club, then we need to have a stronger playing pool,” said Sturdy.

“One way we can do that is by developing our younger players and bringing them through from the Colts.

“Nathan has played quite a few games this season and a couple of others have also had a taste of first team action.

“And over the remainder of the season, we will take the opportunity to give a few others a chance.”

Saturday’s success against Stoke was more comfortable than the scoreline suggests.

Whitchurch led 25-3 after an hour before being hit by two yellow cards, with Stoke taking advantage to score two tries.

“It was a convincing performance on Saturday,” added Sturdy. “At 25-3 up, they didn’t look like scoring a try but then we picked up a couple of yellow cards.

“But we have now won three games back-to back, which is pleasing.

“We have six games left, four at home and two away, and if we can match last season’s fourth-placed finish then it will have been another good season for us.”

Saturday’s tries came from Steve Bloor, Joe Mullock, Ricky Allmand and Jake Doddwell.