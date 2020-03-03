Advertising
Sturdy is ready to blood more youngsters
Whitchurch will have one eye on the future during the end-of-season run in.
The Edgeley Road men are hoping to match last season’s fourth-placed finish in Midlands One West, but head coach Scott Sturdy is also looking to give some of the club’s promising younger players a taste of first-team action.
Former Colts captain Nathan Horton has proved a hit this season in the back row, and was man-of-the-match in Saturday’s 25-15 success at home to Stoke, while winger James Marvel and front row Callum Southall have also been introduced into the senior set-up.
“If we are to get stronger as a club, then we need to have a stronger playing pool,” said Sturdy.
“One way we can do that is by developing our younger players and bringing them through from the Colts.
“Nathan has played quite a few games this season and a couple of others have also had a taste of first team action.
“And over the remainder of the season, we will take the opportunity to give a few others a chance.”
Saturday’s success against Stoke was more comfortable than the scoreline suggests.
Whitchurch led 25-3 after an hour before being hit by two yellow cards, with Stoke taking advantage to score two tries.
Advertising
“It was a convincing performance on Saturday,” added Sturdy. “At 25-3 up, they didn’t look like scoring a try but then we picked up a couple of yellow cards.
“But we have now won three games back-to back, which is pleasing.
“We have six games left, four at home and two away, and if we can match last season’s fourth-placed finish then it will have been another good season for us.”
Saturday’s tries came from Steve Bloor, Joe Mullock, Ricky Allmand and Jake Doddwell.
Advertising
Login or Register to comment