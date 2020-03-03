Simon Evitts’ men bounce back with a much-needed win

The Sundorne Castle men came out on top of a must-win Midlands Two West (North) clash with fellow strugglers Burntwood at the weekend – a victory which kept alive their dreams of pulling off a great escape.

Shrews are still bottom of the table, but the five-point haul saw them move within five of Newcastle and seven of Burntwood.

And after suffering heavy defeats in their previous two outings, 73-10 and 92-5 respectively on the artificial surfaces at Walsall and Stafford, Evitts was delighted with the result and show of character.

“The previous two games, on plastic pitches, we had taken a couple of drubbings,” said Evitts.

“So to bounce back from those and get a win says a lot about the character in the squad.

“It wasn’t a polished performance, but it was a much-improved one and we got the job done.

“Saturday was all about winning, so to do that and pick up a bonus point was very pleasing.

“We have given ourselves a lifeline and dragged ourselves closer to Burntwood and Newcastle, who also lost.

“The difference in performance from the previous weekend to Saturday was streets apart.

“It was one of the games we had targeted and we had to win it or else Burntwood would have pulled well clear.

“I had wrote ‘rugby is a 80-minute game’ on the whiteboard before we went out, and there were still some moments of complacency.

“But we got the win and that will hopefully give everyone a lift and boost confidence.”

Tries from Ieuan Morris and Jamie Clare helped Shrewsbury establish a 13-5 half-time advantage.

Burntwood claimed the first try of the second period to cut the gap, but from then on Shrewsbury took charge with Jack Bevan, Evitts, Liam Deery and Clare crossing the line for further scores.

Shrewsbury will be looking to make it two wins on the spin when they host Tamworth on Friday night.