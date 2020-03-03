Clee close in on title

They enjoyed a 27-0 shut-out at home to Barton-Under-Needwood.

The victory saw them move nine points clear of second-placed Aldridge, and with a game in hand.

Tries from Archie Groves, Luke Bowen, Dennis Prescott and skipper Charlie Evans sealed the deal for Clee Hill, who are away to fifth-placed Rugeley on Saturday.

Shropshire rivals Market Drayton did Clee Hill a favour at the weekend by downing second-placed Aldridge.

A superb defensive effort helped Drayton secure a 10-7 success in testing conditions, with the playing surface surviving a 9am inspection.

Aldridge had racked up 66 points in their previous league outing and they made a strong start to proceedings. The opening 20 minutes saw them launch a number of attacks only to be denied by the hosts.

The Ravens slowly started to offer some attacking intent and it was they who struck first when Alex Gammon slotted over a penalty for the only points of the opening half.

Aldridge responded with a converted try early in the second half to lead 7-5.

The Ravens regrouped and started to exert pressure on the visitors with Gammon pinning them back in their 22 with some huge kicks.

And the hosts were rewarded when replacement prop Richard Catchpole drove over for the winning try, which was converted by Gammon.