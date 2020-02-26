Finances force Harris to quit British Superbikes

The Alveley racer will be in a great position to challenge for the Thundersport GB Superteens title following two full years racing in British Superbikes.

Harris, 16, entered the odd Thundersport race during 2019, when he could squeeze in a round in between his British Junior Supersport commitments.

And such was his form last year, he still managed to come away with numerous trophies, a few race wins and nearly ended the campaign in the top three of the Superteens standings, despite missing several rounds.

Rising costs and looming GCSEs meant Harris had a difficult decision to make this year, which was continue racing the BSB support series – but on an uncompetitive bike – or to take a step back, fight for a title and reassess in 2021.

Harris and his father, Richard, had been working hard during the winter to try and find the sponsorship required to buy a 400cc Kawasaki for the new campaign.

He currently rides a 320cc Yamaha and Richard said the lack of power meant Harris was constantly at a disadvantage.

But he still showed plenty of promise including a fifth-placed finish during the final round at Brands Hatch, in Kent.

Richard said: "We're not doing the BSB this year due to finances but also because of Harris's exams.

"Another factor was the Yamaha we would be running, which is just not competitive enough to win races in the British Junior Supersport series.

"The aim was to try and find enough sponsorship to buy a Kawasaki and also help towards running costs because it is not a cheap sport."

"We did the BSB and Thundersport GB last year, just to try and get Harris more track time – this year we'll just be doing it in reverse, concentrating in on Thundersport with the odd wildcard in BSB.

"We've still got some great support, with backing Bathams brewery and Michael Rutter, and we're very grateful for all that

"We'll be running the same Bathams livery and RST is also helping with the leathers. We've still got support from the Yamaha dealership in Kidderminster too."

Richard the overall aim for 2020 was for Harris to try and win the Superteens title and continued learning his racecraft.

"He's also got his GCSEs this year, which are more important at the moment, at the very least he should definitely be in the top three in Thundersport," he said.

"We could still make the BSB grid but it would need an extra £4,000 to £5,000 in sponsorship, which would either have to come from one sponsor or lots of smaller sponsors.

"The problem is the Yamaha R3 is just not competitive. You cannot substitute horsepower and the Yamaha is 320cc and the Kawasaki 400cc.

"Despite that, Harris still managed to finish fifth at Brands Hatch during the final round of last year but each time he hit a straight the Kawasakis just powered past him.

"Either way, we really appreciate all the support we've been given and hopefully he'll be able to win the title and also return to BSB."

The first Thundersport GB test day takes place at Mallory Park, in Leicestershire, on March 1, followed by round one at Brands Hatch, in Kent, March 27-29.

Any sponsors wishing to back Harris' 2020 racing season is asked to email Richard on richardbeech@msn.com