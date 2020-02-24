Bridgnorth reliability ride is a success

Shifnal-based former world champion cyclist Andy Tennant – an ambassador for the club – was among those who rode out across the county from Bridgnorth Rugby Club.

This year, Cycle Club Bridgnorth will be supporting the Midlands Air Ambulance who provide a vital service across the West Midlands area. The club is always on the look out for new members. Log on to cycleclubbridgnorth.co.uk

Riders must navigated their way around a set course within a reasonable time limit by working together with their fellow cyclists and repairing any mechanical issues along the way.

Wrekinsport Cycling Club hosts round five from Wellington Cricket Club on Sunday, with the series continuing through until the end of April – including double-headers on March 1 and April 5.

Oswestry Paragon Cycling Club host the finale from Llanyblodwell Village Hall on April 26.

There are medium and steady-paced time limits available to enter for riders, as well as differing course lengths.

Many of the rides raise money for charity through entrance fees, which range between £3 -£5. All routes will appear on Shropshire Cycling Clubs Association’s website, shropshirecca.uk. Riders can enter on the day.

Reliability Ride Series date: Feb 23, Wrekinsport CC, Wellington Cricket Club (9:30am-9:45am); March 1, Ludlow Brewery RT, Ludlow Brewery (8:30am); March 1, SSCA/Newport Shropshire CC, TBC (9:30am-9:45am); March 8, Paramount CRT, Stan’s Cycles (9:30am); March 15, Nova Rangers, New Inn, Newport (9:30am); March 29, Audlem CC, Scout and Guide Hall, Audlem (9:15am); April 5, Harfen CC, Berriew Community Centre (9:30am); April 5, Propel CC, Bowring Park, Wellington (TBC); April 26, Oswestry Paragon CC, Llanyblodwell Village Hall (10:00am).