Goal-crazy Dave Tracey bags magic seven

A week after hammering Leek seconds 9-2, Telford put 11 unanswered goals past Khalsa Leamington – their biggest win since October 2003.

Tracey’s personal tally of seven took him to 23 for the season, putting him to the top of hockey’s Midlands Two scoring charts, while Telford are up to second in the league table – three points behind leaders Olton & West Warwick seconds.

Telford were without captain Alex Johnson, leaving Tom Gough to take the armband.

The visitors started strongly, winning several short corners. The first was saved well, but there was no stopping Dave Tracey’s strike to give Telford an early lead.

Tracey doubled the lead soon after when he was gifted the ball at the top of the D, and a strong finish across the keeper made the scoreline 2-0.

Telford were cruising, and a flurry of goals followed.

Tracey’s hat-trick was completed with another short corner strike – this time finding the bottom left corner.

A goal-of-the-season contender gave Telford their fourth. A lovely passing move carved the Khalsa defence open, started when veteran defender Chris Heath found Liam Flynn, before some good link-up play between Flynn and Tom Gough gave Tracey a simple finish.

Tracey completed a hat-trick of short corner strikes just before half-time – taking his and Telford’s overall tally to five at the break.

Callum Stacey joined the party in the second half, dispatching a superb drag flick into the top left-hand corner of the net.

Harry Gough was denied his first league goal when a penalty stroke was awarded, but Tracey stepped up and got his sixth of the game.

A second drag flick from Callum Stacey made it 8-0, flicking hard and low into the bottom right corner.

Another penalty stroke was awarded to Telford when the ball was stopped on the line by a Khalsa defender’s body, and Tracey got his seventh of the afternoon.

The hard-working Sean Huffer and Noah Higginson got themselves a goal each respectively to make it 10 and 11.

Telford welcome Coventry & North Warwick to Wrekin College on Saturday, and will be looking to avenge the 2-1 loss before Christmas.