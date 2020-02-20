Finances force Harris to quit British Superbikes

Rising costs and looming GCSEs have forced the racer, from Alveley, near Bridgnorth, to refocus this year and he has turned his attention to Thundersport GB.

Harris and his father, Richard, have been working hard during the winter to try and find the sponsorship required to race in the national championship.

But after finding themselves still £4,000 to £5,000 short, Richard said it made sense to try and win the Superteens title and then look at a return to BSB, perhaps in 2021.

"We're not doing the BSB this year due to finances but also because of Harris's exams," he said.

"Another factor was the Yamaha we would be running, which is just not competitive enough to win races in the British Junior Supersport series.

"The aim was to try and find enough sponsorship to buy a Kawasaki and also help towards running costs because it is not a cheap sport."

Richard said despite continued backing from the Black Country Bathams brewery and veteran superstar racer Michael Rutter, they were not in a position to keep throwing money at the BSB.

"We did the BSB and Thundersport GB last year, just to try and get Harris more track time," he said.

"We've still got some great support, and we're very grateful for all that, but it's not enough to be competitive in BSB.

"We'll be running the same Bathams livery and RST is also helping with the leathers. We've still got support from the Yamaha dealership in Kidderminster too."

And despite the pain of missing out on BSB, the club racing scene could prove fruitful for Harris, who managed to finish fourth in the Superteens series last year despite missing several of the rounds due to BSB commitments.

"We'll concentrating on Thundersport GB this year and maybe entering two or three BSB rounds, so the reverse of last year," said Richard.

"The aim is to try and win it but he's also got his GCSEs this year, which are more important at the moment. He should definitely be in the top three.

"We could still make the BSB grid but it would need an extra £4,000 to £5,000 in sponsorship, which would either have to come from one sponsor or lots of smaller sponsors.

"The problem is the Yamaha R3 is just not competitive. You cannot substitute horsepower and the Yamaha is 320cc and the Kawasaki 400cc.

"Despite that, Harris still managed to finish fifth at Brands Hatch during the final round of last year but each time he hit a straight the Kawasakis just powered past him.

"Either way, we really appreciate all the support we've been given and hopefully he'll be able to win the title and also return to BSB."

The first Thundersport GB test day takes place at Mallory Park, in Leicestershire, on March 1, followed by round one at Brands Hatch, in Kent, March 27-29.

Any sponsors wishing to back Harris' 2020 racing season is asked to email Richard on richardbeech@msn.com