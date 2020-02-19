Ben Godding pockets break of 100

The landmark knock came in the final frame of his team’s Division Two match with Chelmarsh B with the result finely poised at 2-2.

Simon Thomas, aided by a 36 break, had given Chelmarsh an early lead, beating Andy Garbett – before Jamie O’Hara replied for Maddocks against Chris Lewis.

Chelmarsh again took the lead with a 30 from Paul Manning against Tommy Hampson but Maddocks levelled for the second time when James Brenan comfortably beat Mike Rogers.

The final frame saw Godding take on the reliable Hary Smith, who forged a 30-point lead after an impressive start. But Godding fought back and continued his fine recent form with a ton, handing Maddocks a 3-2 victory which gives them a four-point gap at the top.

St John’s A have some breathing space over Chelmarsh at the top of Division One, opening up a two-point lead.

The league leaders took advantage of Chelmarsh’s slip-up with a 3-2 victory over Broseley A despite falling behind twice.

Cameron Barden, with a black ball finish, had given Broseley the early lead before Tim Steele convincingly levelled for St. John’s.

Another close finish from Neil Caswell put Broseley back in front and, when Richard Jones knocked in a 32 in frame four, they looked likely to steal the match.

However, a resilient Martin Lippitt turned things around in another closely-contested finish. In the final frame, Dave Summers did just enough to subdue Broseley’s Brian Edwards.

Shifnal B picked up a routine victory over second-bottom Chelmarsh D.

Terry Askew and Carl Walker defeated Dave Davies and Phil Turner respectively before Chris Petford overcame a tough test against Richard Lewis to make it 3-0.

Mike Mancini recorded a 45 break in the fourth frame, easing past Bill Dobson, before Ian Postans defeated Mark Jackson.

Elsewhere, Highly WMC beat Alveley B 4-1 and Broseley B were 4-1 winners over Alveley C.