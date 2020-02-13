Dave Tracey bags treble in Telford triumph

After losing to table-toppers Olton in their previous outing, Telford hit form to record a 9-2 victory.

The hosts flew out the blocks and took the lead through Dave Tracey with less than two minutes on the clock.

Sean Huffer then grabbed his maiden first team league goal to make it 2-0.

Leek cut the deficit, but any hopes of a comeback were soon crushed when Tracey lashed the ball home, quickly followed by another from Huffer, who finished off a lovely passing move. Tracey completed his hat-trick with a penalty flick before the break.

Telford continued to push forward in the second half with skipper Alex Johnson getting himself on the scoresheet. Another passing move down Telford’s right-hand side left Callum Nightingale dribbling into the ‘D’, there he found Johnson who slotted the ball home.

Vice-captain Tom Gough added his name to the list of scorers before Johnson scored his second of the day.

Leek scored a second, but it was Telford who had the final say as Gough doubled his tally with five minutes left.

Third-placed Telford head to Khalsa and Leamington on Saturday.

Advertising

Craig Heath was the star of the show as Ludlow continued their push for glory in West Midlands One.

Heath bagged a hat-trick to help fire his side to a 6-0 success at home to basement boys Bournville.

The hosts started strongly with Heath giving them an early lead. Matt Smart doubled that advantage before half-time.

Ludlow upped their game after the break with Heath striking twice to complete his treble.

Advertising

Smart added another goal to his tally while Tom Blount also found the back of the net.

The victory left Ludlow third, two points behind leaders Stafford.

Ludlow travel to Aldridge & Walsall on Saturday.

A depleted Shrewsbury side went down 5-0 at Bromsgrove.

Shrewsbury are at home to fourth-placed Wolverhampton on Saturday.