Chris Lewis KO’s the reigning champ

Alveley, Broseley, Chelmarsh and St John’s Social Club provided the venues for the preliminary and first round matches and the evening started well for reigning champion Steele.

He overcame a 35-point handicap to get the better of Steve Coldecott in his preliminary clash.

But he then found Lewis too hot to handle in their first round clash, going down 86-13.

Ben Godding, a winner of the trophy back in 2016, cued off first at Alveley and, despite a 14-point handicap, just managed to edge out Owen Hughes on the final black.

The trophy was introduced in 2012 in memory of the late Colin Ellingham who was the League’s chairman for 23 years.

Results - Preliminary round: B Godding 58 O Hughes 52; J Summers 90 K Gill 65; T Steele 71 S Coldecott 63; G Watson 59 A Garbett35; R Lewis 39 C Jepson 48.

First round: J Summers 57, B Godding 49; J Allington 85, C Barden 69; J Wright 78, A Carson 85; M Jackson 62, B Jones 55; T Weaver 35, J Brown 61; M Mancini 88, M Jones 48; N Caswell 32; C Walker 61; T Steele 13 C Lewis 68; B Edwards 40, M Rogers 68; I Postans 45, N Carson 48; A Mullard 41, P Vierrath 51; G Watson 46, C Jepson 42; R Burton 14, D Jones; D Davies 72; K Smith 52; B Dobson 28, M Crawley 75; T Askew (bye).