Bridgnorth bidding for a Great Escape

Buxton’s men have recorded three wins and a draw from five since the winter break to put themselves in contention to stay in Midlands One after a miserable first half of the campaign.

And, following the latest 2-1 success at Sutton Coldfield, the captain insists his side are bang up for the fight after a change in mentality.

He said: “It was a really good win, we’ve been playing much better since Christmas.

“We’ve been much more competitive after a change in formation but also a change in heart that we’ve got nothing to lose and we might as well go for it.

“We’ve given ourselves a hell of a chance now. It’s given us hope and now we’re right up for it.

“It will definitely be a good escape if we can stay up. Every one is at training and ready to go every game. We only had one point before Christmas, it was all a bit depressing and matches were not very fun.”

Matt Ealey opened the scoring in Birmingham for Bridgnorth but the hosts levelled shortly before half-time.

Ian Gregory’s effort 15 minutes into the second half made the difference after the visitors were made to defend late on, including repelling three penalty corners before the full-time whistle.

Advertising

A win at basement side Old Halesonians was the perfect start to the new year for Bridgnorth before an impressive 2-1 win at Worcester, who are now just a point above Buxton’s side in the division where two are relegated.

Bridgnorth had taken just one point from 10 games before the festive break.

They have been boosted by the emergence of 15-year-old left-half Jack James, who has been promoted from the second team and put in a man-of-the-match display at Sutton Coldfield.

The Bridgnorth Leisure Centre side welcome mid-table Edgbaston, who beat them just 2-1 earlier in the season, on Saturday.

Advertising

“It’s definitely a winnable game,” Buxton added. “They’ve had some thrashings but managed to get enough wins, hopefully we catch them on an off day.”

Ben Milner, who broke his ribs in training, is missing.

Stalwart Paul Hockenhull has returned from an injury for Bridgnorth but they will be without Ben Milner, who broke his ribs in training.