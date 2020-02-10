Meakin hungry for podiums on return to racing

The Wem rider has managed to secure enough funding to attack N G Road Racing championship once again and is raring to go.

Behind the scenes during 2019, Meakin still kept his hand, helping out his friend, Ben Plant, as he travelled around the UK racing on the roads.

But now the 34-year-old has his sights on a podium on his return to action in the Formula Prostocks class, which all kicks off at Pembrey, March 28-29.

And helping his friend Plant, who has scored podiums on the Irish roads and also lapped the Isle of Man TT course at well over 100mph, has planted the road racing seed in his mind too.

"I had no funds last year so my involvement in bikes was helping out my good friend Ben Plant at the Manx GP, as well as other events," he said.

"This year is looking up though and I have saved enough money for the entries. I have also bought a house too, so that will obviously make things a bit tighter financially this year."

During the close season, as well as "eating and drinking too much", Meakin has been giving his trusted Suzuki Bandit refresh.

He then aims to get his eye back in during a test, along with the likes Plant and a few other of his bike mates, before the opening round.

"It's been 18 months since I've been on a bike, I reckon, but this year I'm running a Suzuki Bandit in the Formula Prostocks racing club," he said.

"It comes under N G Road Racing, which is organised by Keith Chambers – it's a cracking, friendly club.

"I'm planning to do all the rounds as there are not as many on the calendar this year but my goals for 2020 is to get on the podium.

"When I started I never dreamed I would be up front but nearly got a third a few years back – and they are quick lads."

Meakin said his other goal was to compete at his first road race, hopefully the Southern 100, which is raced around the 4.25-mile Billown circuit on the Isle of Man, in July.

But he admits there may still be a few sticking points.

"I would need to fund a bike, or borrow one, so that one's a bit of a pipe dream at the minute," he said.

Despite not throwing his leg over a bike himself, Meakin still has a stand out moment of the 2019 campaign.

"Ben and I have attended the Manx GP, on the Isle of Man, now for two years now," he said.

"He spends right on engine and gear but for two lads having a go from a garage we have never retired a lap in two years at Manx.

"And the boy got his replica trophy last year too, which I know he desperately wanted, so that was my highlight – roll on 2020 for big 'un too!

"As for me, when it comes to racing again I'm looking forward to Donnington, despite having had some bad luck there, because I do like that track."

The N G Road Racing test weekend takes place at Pembrey, March 14-15.

The series returns to Pembrey for rounds one and two, March 28-29, followed by Oulton Park, April 17-18, Donington Park, May 8-9, Snetterton, June 13-14, Cadwell Park, July 18-19, Anglesey, August 14-15 and finally Castle Combe, September 26-27, for rounds 12 and 13.