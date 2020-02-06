Ludlow claim the Shropshire spoils

The Shropshire battle saw the spoils head to the south of the county as Ludlow secured a 4-1 success which left them fourth in the table, just two points behind pacesetters Wolverhampton and Stafford.

Both sides made a lively start to Saturday’s clash at Roman Road, but it was Ludlow who struck first when some clever build-up play was rounded off by Tom Blount.

The hosts recovered from that early blow and struck back to level through Liam Daddo-Langlois.

But, after Shrewsbury had squandered a few chances, it was Ludlow who went into the half-time break with their noses in front after Blount bagged his second of the day following a goalmouth scramble.

The quality of the game dipped in the second half and as the homes chased an equaliser they were caught out by a Ludlow counter-attack that ended with former Shrewsbury man Craig Heath making it 3-1.

A late strike from another Shrewsbury old boy Matthew Smart then sealed the deal for Ludlow.

And they will be confident of adding another win to their tally on Saturday when they host bottom-of-the-table Bournville.

Shrewsbury face a tricky test away to third-placed Bromsgrove.

Bridgnorth men’s 1st XI traveled away to face North Stafford on Saturday.

After having a good start to the year with 2 wins, Bridgnorth were determined to carry on the run of good results.

The first goal came from Matt Ealey breakaway goal in true Bridgnorth fashion from a well combined set of passes from Matt Martin and Joe Childs.

Jack James with his 1st team debut, fit in well with the team and offered a boost of pace up the left wing.

The second goal quickly followed with a quick reverse flick from Henry Jones.

After half time North Staffs came back and pushed higher up the pitch putting pressure on the Bridgnorth defence, they soon found a way through and scored two. Bridgnorth managed to hold off the home side until the final whistle finishing the match 2-2.