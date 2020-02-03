Grasstrack stars potting busy 2020 campaign

The rising stars of the sidecar world have been following in the footsteps of their fathers' illustrious careers, winning British championship races while also successfully competing abroad.

But a lot of effort goes in to maintain the machines, particularly the engines, which are "500cc of pure muscle" to maintain such high standards.

Sponsorship is key too if the pair hope to get out racing more often, at home and abroad, in 2020.

"For us the season never really stops," said passenger Bennett. "When the fixtures finish we immediately try and plan where we’re going to race. We also look at bike upgrades and other parts.

"The bike is being built up because every year we strip them back completely. Everything comes apart – nuts, bolts, washers, wheels, engine, gearbox, throttle, grips, stickers, sidecar platforms, exhaust and engine parts.

"We need to make sure everything’s in order and nothing's broke. Our sport is dangerous enough without the risk of something snapping.

"This time of year, our engines and gearboxes get a lot of TLC. Our outfits are specially designed pieces of kit.

"The engines are 500cc of pure muscle, with no breaks. They are single cylinder, air cooled and fuelled by methanol, pure alcohol race fuel.

"The four-valve, four-stroke, high-compression engines can do one to 60 in 2.4 seconds, faster than an F1 car.

Shaun powers round the corner while Louis holds on

"As high revving engines, they usually peak at 11,000 revs per minutes (rpm) compared to the 4,000rpm of a standard petrol engine car.

"They’re state of the art equipment that need a lot of looking after just like a sports car, if not more."

All the engines have been looked after for the last three years by Dave Broome, of Broomie Racing, in Swindon.

"He knows what we’re after, he’s a very clever and intelligent man," said Bennett.

"He consults us on what's the best thing for engines and services them for professional speedway riders, as well as us.

"It’s important we work as a team to get the best out of our engines. Gearboxes are also an important aspect of the sport. Although they’re only two speed they’re very complex.

"Luckily my dad, Barrie, knows Jawa gearboxes inside out and he services them."

Wheels are also very important in grasstrack racing and the Bennett Hughes Racing team get theirs serviced, repaired and built locally by Andy Shaw, at Moto Worx, based in Much Wenlock.

But one of the most time-consuming operations is looking for sponsors.

"This requires a lot of time and attention because sponsors help us reach a certain level," said Bennett.

"We’re always crying out for sponsors and will never turn them away, any individual or company can help us.

"The more help the better. We can help sponsors too, as well as them helping us."

Either way, Bennett Hughes Racing – made up of 21-year-old Bennett, who was born in Shrewsbury, lives in Telford and was brought up in Newtown, and Hughes, 19, from Powys, who also grew up in Newtown – has a packed year lined up in International 500cc Grasstrack Sidecars.

"The difference this year is we will be running two bikes," said Bennett."After extensive talks we've decided to add to the fleet.

"We're going to run dad's old bike as bike number two. The frame is a bit of a hybrid, as it uses a number of different parts.

"We've had a couple of invites from the Netherlands and have discussed which UK meetings to do.

"We could also qualify for the European semi-finals in Holland and, if we finish in the top six, we go through to the final in Germany.

"Our main goal is to improve on 2019. This will be our four season and every year we've got better and better, proving a lot of critics wrong and showing the wider audience we're not just one-season wonders.

"We want to establish ourselves as one of the UK's strongest teams and as genuine European contenders.

"Last year we finished fourth in the grand final, so hopefully there will be a podium place in 2020.

"We understand the higher you ride the more pressure you have to cope with but we don't real suffer from that side."

But one thing the pair do have in their favour is the experience of their recently fathers, Barrie and Eifion Hughes.

"My dad has raced since the late 80s and has been a 500cc sidecar man since 1992, so his knowledge is second to none," said Bennett.

Louis and Shaun will again be supported by their fathers, Barrie and Eifion

"Shaun's dad Eifion raced with dad from 2004, so he's no stranger to the art of sidecar racing.

"They give us their opinion all the time but never force us to do anything, they let us make our own mistakes, which to me is the best way of learning.

"After that, Shaun and I have a chat to see what we can do. We trust each other with our lives, which you kind of have to when you're riding a bike with no brakes at 80mph.

"We've known each other since we were six and four, and singing off the same hymn sheet is half the battle. Every year the bond gets stronger."

Bennett said the team would also be dedicating their entire race season to their friend, Arwyn Baker, who sadly lost his lengthy battle with cancer on January 9.

"Arwyn was a Welsh exile living in Hampshire. He loved his grasstrack was a true supporter who was adored by many.

"We were one of Arwyn's Welsh Dragon crews, who he supported amongst others. We pass our prays and thoughts to his family and loved ones."

To sponsor Team Bennett Hughes for the new race season, email louis-bennett@hotmail.co.uk