Chelmarsh B and Maddocks targeting double glory

The First Division League Cup trophy is heading to Chelmarsh while Maddocks pocketed the Division Two prize.

Chelmarsh bagged the silverware after seeing off Broseley B, 3-2.

Already 3-2 up from the first leg, Chelmarsh stretched their lead to 4-2 thanks to a masterful performance from Gary Smith, who rolled in a 42 break in the opening fame of the night.

Chris Lewis, with a run of 28, added to Chelmarsh’s lead to put them on the brink of glory.

But Broseley’s Eddie Mullard then responded with the performance of the night, knocking in a 52-break on his way to victory over Paul Manning.

The Broseley comeback, however, was then crushed by Simon Thomas, who beat Andy Carson in frame four to wrap up the win.

Nick Carson took a final frame consolation for Broseley, who have now lost 3-2 on four occasions to title hopefuls Chelmarsh this season.

Maddocks already had one hand on the Second Division League Cup having whitewashed last year’s winners, St. John’s B, 5-0 in the first leg.

But they were made to sweat a little following a flying start by St John’s.

Aided by a 28-break, Kevin Smith took the first frame and then team-mates Pete Williams and Mike Crawley bagged frames two and three, both on the final black.

But the comeback was then ended by Maddocks captain Ben Godding in the next frame. Andy Garbett took final match to make it 3-2 on the night and 7-3 on aggregate.

Ben’s performance ended St. John’s miracle aspirations whilst ensure Maddocks of their first League Cup and a new name to be added to the trophy. To add to St. John’s wounds, Andy Garbett added the final frame to Maddock’s tally. Final score: A face-saving 3-2 win for St. John’s on the night but a resounding 7-3 aggregate scoreline to Maddocks, the worthy victors.

Both winners and Runners-Up will receive their trophies from Professional Snooker player and ex-World Champion, Ken Doherty, at the Annual Presentation to be held at Chelmarsh on the 6th June. Tickets now available from League Officials.

League Cup Finals Second Legs Match Results:

First Division – Chelmarsh B 3, Broseley B 2 (Agg 6-4) – G. Smith 69, M. Brezwyn 25; C. Lewis 68, O. Hughes 41; P. Manning 2, E. Mullard 111; S. Thomas 51, A. Carson 26; M. Rogers 10, N. Carson 63.

Second Division –St John’s B 3, Maddocks 2 (Agg 3-7) – K. Smith 72, J. O’Hara 23; P. Williams 52, C. Adams 46; M. Crawley 58, T. Hampson 51; R. Dickenson 26, B. Godding 51; M. Jones 39, A. Garbett 50.