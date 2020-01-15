Two on the spin for Newport Town

After 10 weeks inactivity due to waterlogged pitches, they followed up their 1-0 Division Two success over AFC Bridgnorth Development with a 2-1 League Cup victory against Telford Juniors at their Shuker Field base.

New signing Callum Wilson opened the scoring with a super strike from the edge of the area before another new boy, Kyle Jordan, netted from distance. Juniors got one back late on, but Town were good value for their win.

“It was a really good win,” said Priest.

“We made one change from the previous week with captain George Hill coming in for Steve Handley.

“New signing Wilson hit a great goal and we were well in control. We could have added a few more goals but for some really good keeping from Telford Juniors. Our other new signing, Kyle Jordan, was a stand-out for us over the 90 minutes.

“We are expecting a tougher test on Saturday when we are at home to high-flying Church Stretton.”

Newport will now face Ludlow, who beat Church Stretton 3-1, in the next round.

Kieran Dovey, Daniel Griffiths and Ryan Lewis scored for Ludlow with Dean Richards replying.