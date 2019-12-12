Menu

Whitchurch just edged out

Whitchurch were knocked off pole position in Cheshire League Division Two after tasting defeat at the hands of title rivals Bowden.

The top of the table clash went the way of the hosts 3-2.

Whitchurch had lead 1-0 thanks to an early strike from Sarah Field.

Bowden hit back to lead 2-1 at half-time only for the visitors to level through Hebe Dixon. But it was the hosts who grabbed the winner.

In Midlands Division One, Telford and Wrekin suffered a 2-1 reverse at second-placed Matlock Baileans.

Shrewsbury found the gap between top and bottom too much to bridge in Midlands Division Two.

League leaders Repton proved too strong for the home side as they eased to a 7-1 success.

