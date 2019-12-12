Bridgnorth still hunting first win

The final action of the year saw Bridgnorth go down 4-2 at home to Hampton-In-Arden, although there were further signs of improvement from the hosts.

Bridgnorth came flying out of the blocks on Saturday and scored first.

Matt Ealey was the man on target as he rounded of some impressive link up play from Matt Martin and Ian Gregory.

Hampton regrouped to establish a 3-1 lead by half-time, but Bridgnorth produced a spirited second-half display that was rewarded with a goal from Martin.

Bridgnorth return to action on January 11 away to Old Halesonians.